"I'm pretty awesome. I don't have to be this humble kid anymore" – Bayley on her WWE transformation (Exclusive)

Bayley has given an insight into the evolution of her WWE character over the years.

The 33-year-old made her name in NXT as one of the most popular babyfaces in the brand's history. Many felt that the current RAW Superstar would perform as a fan favorite forever. However, she finally turned heel in 2019 after three years on the main roster.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked Bayley about the changes in her on-screen persona since he last interviewed the Damage CTRL member during her babyface run:

"I honestly think that what I've been doing throughout my career has kind of just aligned with who I am as a person," Bayley said. "What I was doing, probably when you interviewed me, I was very young in my career and still new to WWE and just kind of trying to make it still in my mind." [5:33 – 5:50]

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion added that she no longer feels like she needs to play down her WWE accomplishments:

"Once I kind of got over this hump and woke up one day and realized like, 'I'm pretty awesome. I don't have to be this humble kid anymore. I've been here long enough. I've proved myself. I've had memorable matches,' and that's how my mind started thinking, and where I'm at now just kept growing and growing," Bayley continued. [5:51 – 6:12]

In the video above, Bayley discussed the comparisons between her Damage CTRL faction and The Bloodline. She also revealed which RAW Superstar she would like to join her group at Survivor Series WarGames.

How Bayley feels about her current WWE role

Since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's Head of Creative in July, Bayley has featured prominently on television alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE The tag team division is alive!!!!!!!!Let’s keep building this division, we welcome ANYONE to step up. Just know that we will be sitting at the top. The tag team division is alive!!!!!!!!Let’s keep building this division, we welcome ANYONE to step up. Just know that we will be sitting at the top. https://t.co/I1M0S4AgmE

The two-time Women's Tag Team Champion is happy with how her career is progressing:

"I think I've been evolving with myself personally with my characters at the same time, so I feel very great and comfortable with where I am right now." [6:12 – 6:22]

Bayley also spoke about Damage CTRL potentially feuding with Becky Lynch in the near future.

Do you prefer Bayley as a babyface or a heel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Specials - Crown Jewel 2022 on SONY SPORTS TEN 1 (English), SONY SPORTS TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY SPORTS TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on November 5, 2022, from 9:30 pm (IST).

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes