"You're Uncle Howdy!" - WWE fans seemingly find out real identity of Bray Wyatt's SmackDown attacker

Bray Wyatt was shockingly attacked by Uncle Howdy this week on SmackDown. Howdy came out to seemingly help him against LA Knight. However, things took a turn as Howdy put Bray Wyatt in a Sister Abigail and hit the move, leaving Knight and the WWE Universe stunned.

The names Vincent and Dutch have been rumored for a while now as being involved in the Wyatt storyline and were said to be potential members of the faction. Vincent, who hasn't been with WWE for a long time, posted a tweet not long after the attack happened:

"Sane? Well that's relative... dig what I'm saying?" he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

It didn't take fans long to jump on it, and as you can see from the reactions below, most replies were implications that Vincent is the man behind Uncle Howdy:

Paul Wright @skullhd1313 @TheHorrorKingVM I recognized that walk away from the ring. Welcome to the fold @TheHorrorKingVM I recognized that walk away from the ring. Welcome to the fold

Did the mask of Bray Wyatt's attacker look completely different from Uncle Howdy's?

We noticed, and some other fans as well, that the Uncle Howdy mask and the mask of the person who appeared was not the same. The Uncle Howdy mask has a prominent mustache, whereas this one emphasized more on the beard more.

However, Michael Cole repeatedly mentioned on commentary that it was Uncle Howdy. If it wasn't, then it could be the rumored second character Uncle Harper.

