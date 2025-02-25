  • home icon
  "You're not writers" - Triple H comes under fire after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

"You're not writers" - Triple H comes under fire after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 25, 2025 12:14 GMT
Triple H is driving the creative force behind WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Triple H is the creative head of WWE [Image source: wwe.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is currently the company's Chief Content Officer. He is the lead producer of the main roster shows and also heads the creative team.

The Game took over the creative team after Vince McMahon's retirement. He is often credited with ushering in a new era in the promotion.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that he had been critical of Triple H. The former writer felt both The Game and the new SmackDown co-lead writer, Road Dogg, were great people, but they couldn't write a good TV show. Russo hilariously said that the duo's writing skills were the same as his wrestling ability.

"I know I'm very critical of Triple H. Now, I'm gonna be critical of Road Dogg because he writes SmackDown. And the reality of the matter is I worked with these guys, I was friends with these guys, they're good people. However, I'm starting to think of how would they have rated me if I went out there every week and wrestled. What would they have said about my wrestling ability? Because my wrestling ability is equal to their writing ability. They write as bad as I would wrestle. I don't feel bad. You're not writers. You don't have the credentials. You don't have the degrees, you don't have the know-how. You don't know how to write a television show, a wrestling show." [From 13:45 onwards]
The WWE CCO will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The announcement was made by his longtime friends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. World Wrestling Entertainment will celebrate The Game's legacy as a singles competitor in the company with the induction.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Pratik Singh
