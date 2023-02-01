"You really think I need validation from that guy?" - Veteran blasts Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame meant nothing more than performers getting Vince McMahon's validation.

Over the years, several talents have found a place in the coveted Hall of Fame owing to their immeasurable contributions to the wrestling business. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker, to name a few, have been rewarded for their hard work by being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

That said, Vince Russo recently pointed out a significant flaw in the induction process while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. Vince Russo stated that the Hall of Fame was "comical" as they weren't fan-driven.

Moreover, the former WWE writer added that those being inducted were only getting Vince McMahon's validation and little else.

"Come on, bro, let's face it. The reason why it's just comical to me is the WWE Hall of Fame is you're getting Vince McMahon's validation. At the end of the day, it is up to them. There's no fan vote. He's making the decision about who's in and who's out, which is why I say this all the time, especially with what he's going through now, you really think I need validation from that guy? Like seriously, bro? " said Russo. (3:32 - 4:10)

Danny Davis says WWE waits for wrestlers to die before inducting them into the Hall of Fame

On a recent episode of the Cheap Heat Podcast, former WWE star wrestler and referee Danny Davis discussed his issues with the Hall of Fame. He believes that the promotion often waits for lesser-known names to pass away before inducting them into the Hall of Fame as it would cost them less money.

"They won't, or don't want to, spend a lot of money to bring myself in, a couple of my family members, put me up, and all that stuff," Davis said. "They wait until you pass on and then they'll put you in posthumously and it won't cost them."

It'll be interesting to see which names are honored at this year's edition of the Hall of Fame, which is hardly two months away now.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's assessment of why the WWE Hall of Fame is flawed? Sound off in the comments section below.

