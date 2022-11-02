"YOU really think I will take that level of disrespect!?" - Dana Brooke sends stern warning to WWE star Kiana James on social media

WWE main roster star and current 24/7 Champion, Dana Brooke, recently warned Kiana James after their match on Main Event.

On a recent edition of Main Event, prior to Monday Night RAW, NXT stars including James, Von Wagner, and Duke Hudson were booked to compete on the show.

Brooke and James squared off in a tremendous non-title match that was praised by many on social media. The match was reportedly produced by Hall of Famer, Molly Holly.

Taking to Twitter, Brooke praised James for her performance and credited her for putting up a good match. However, the 33-year-old made it clear that she wasn't going to allow any sort of disrespect.

"Great job @kianajames_wwe but YOU really think I will take that level of disrespect!?" wrote Brooke.

James was in action on this week's NXT when she picked up a vital win over Thea Hail, whom she previously beat on the black-and-gold brand.

Post-match, WWE hinted at a storyline between James and Fallon Henley, who was handed an envelope by the former's assistant on this week's NXT.

Dana Brooke wants to team up with former NXT star and recently returned Emma once again

Dana Brooke is no stranger to teaming up with Emma. She recently claimed that she is open to the idea of reforming the tag team with the Australian star once again.

Speaking to Steve Fall on NBC's Ten Count podcast, Brooke briefly spoke about her and Emma's history with each other. She hinted at the idea of them going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the near future. She said:

"Emma and I have had an amazing history together," she said. "With those tag team titles ... They weren't in the picture when we were teaming together, so I'd definitely like to pick up where we left off and go for those tag team titles."

Emma returned on last week's episode of SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey for her SmackDown Women's Championship.

