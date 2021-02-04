"You don't have room to mess up" - Bianca Belair comments on her transition from NXT to SmackDown

Bianca Belair has described what she feels has been a key factor in her transition from NXT to SmackDown in WWE.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the Women's Royal Rumble winner described the difference between SmackDown and NXT and how she has adjusted to the change in scenery. Naturally, the EST of WWE made it clear that the move to the main roster came with an added sense of pressure.

Here is what Bianca Belair had to say:

"You know, coming from NXT onto SmackDown, you’re on this bigger stage. You’re learning in front of thousands of people, more people. It can be a little… not intimidating for me, but it’s just, you’re learning at the same time as people watching you. It’s like, you don’t really have room to mess up."

Bianca Belair is thankful for the praise from her WWE colleagues like Paul Heyman

"My whole career, when opportunities are presented to me I take them and make the best of them!"



We know @HeymanHustle is a big fan of @BiancaBelairWWE, and we asked how she would react if @WWERomanReigns offered her a seat at the table 👀



Very interesting 😏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kyRnIWZjE1 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 3, 2021

Since winning the Women's Royal Rumble this past Sunday, and even before the event, Bianca Belair has received mountains of praise from people all across the pro wrestling industry. This included many of her fellow wrestlers and even managerial characters like Paul Heyman, who has praised Bianca Belair on numerous occassions.

Bianca Belair is clearly appreciative of the comments, specifically from Paul Heyman, who is an influential figure in WWE. Belair would also say that comments like these give her "confidence" that she is on the right path as a WWE Superstar.

"Being that Paul Heyman has said all these great things about me, with me being on SmackDown, it’s just… you know, it’s Paul Heyman! If anybody’s gonna talk good about you, you want it to be Paul Heyman. And it’s just validation that you’ve done it right, and I’m on my way, and, you know, I’m on SmackDown and I belong here. It brings me confidence and lets me know that what I’m doing, I’m doing it right."

Belair will now challenge for the world title of her choice at WrestleMania 37.