"You see [John] Cena coming, you get the f*ck outta there" - Comedian's stand-up set about former WWE Champion leaves audience in splits

John Cena is one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time. The 16-time world champion is adored worldwide and has granted the most wishes via the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Shane Gillis, a well-known comedian, joked about Cena's involvement with the differently abled in his recent stand-up comedy set.

The WWE Superstar is known for interacting well with fans and creating memorable moments whenever he meets them. He has consistently gone out of his way to make his supporters feel special. One of his biggest acts of kindness has been granting over 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, setting a new Guinness World Record.

Shane Gillis posted a clip of his recent stand-up act, mentioning John Cena. His joke regarding the former WWE Champion garnered many laughs from the audience and is dark in nature, a genre for which Gillis is well known.

The joke starts with him mentioning his team of players and how close they were. He says that his squad only talks about two things - women and Cena. Gillis continues by saying:

"We'd be in a huddle, and they'd say, 'There are a lot of ladies here tonight,' and we'd go, 'Yeaaahhhh,' and then they'd be like, 'What do you think John Cena is up to?' Oh you're going to have to get way worse before you meet him. John Cena is like the angel of death for those guys. I told my guys, 'You see Cena coming, you get the f**k outta there.'"

While the video doesn't explain what team Gillis is referring to, the clip is titled "Special Olympics and John Cena." Given Cena's involvement with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, it may be safe to assume he is talking about a differently abled team.

Has John Cena retired from WWE?

The Cenation Leader had his last bout in April 2023 at WrestleMania 39. He kickstarted Night One of the show, competing in a United States Championship match against Austin Theory.

Theory was able to beat Cena, surprising the WWE Universe. During the contest, while Cena was hitting the United States Champion with the Five Knuckle Shuffle, he took a moment to acknowledge the crowd, join his hand and bow down. Many viewers speculated that it was a way for the Hollywood star to bid farewell to pro wrestling.

While The Cenation Leader hasn't appeared on WWE programming since The Show of Shows, one can be assured that he is not done with wrestling yet. His most recent movie, Fast X, is doing massive numbers at the box office.

