"You have to sh*t on this title" - Former WWE star is unhappy with The Rock carrying the People's Championship

A former WWE Superstar has expressed his displeasure over The Rock's People's Championship, saying it had little significance. The said person is Matt Morgan, who believes the title had less credibility than even AEW's FTW Championship.

The Final Boss was awarded the People's Championship by the late Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali, at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony last month. The Hollywood megastar would even go on to carry the belt during his entrance at WrestleMania XL, where he competed in a tag team match, teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, on Night One.

On the latest episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan stated that it made no sense for The Rock to be carrying around the People's Championship. The former WWE Superstar even mentioned that the gold had even less historical significance than the highly-criticized FTW Championship in AEW, which is not an officially recognized title.

"A homemade championship that was made by Muhammad Ali's family? No, it's not a real title! If you're gonna sh*t on the FTW Title everybody, you have to sh*t on this title (People's Championship) just the same. I would argue that the FTW Title has more historical significance in the old ECW days. The People's Championship. That's dumb," Matt Morgan said. [27:48 - 28:16]

Morgan believed that a performer of The Rock's stature does not need a mock title around his waist to be relevant and added that he needed to get rid of it.

"To walk out to the ring and calling it the People's Championship and him raising it and all that stuff, it's so corny, and it makes him look like a complete mark for himself. It just does. He's The Rock, he don't need no title. He's the most famous human being on the planet Earth. He does not need a mock title belt," Matt Morgan said. [29:03 - 29:22]

Check out the video below:

What the future has in store for The Great One remains to be seen.

D-Von Dudley on The Rock getting booed by WWE fans

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley opened up about The Rock getting booed out of the building during his match at WrestleMania XL. The 51-year-old legend explained that the younger generation of viewers may feel disconnected from Dwayne Johnson and that they might not resonate with him.

"You have some that are booing him, some that are cheering him. You know again, different time, different era. The fans of today were not there when The Rock was at his, the peak of his career. And he was the most beloved wrestler in pro-wrestling at the time. And you know, that happens. When a generation is not there to see the stardom of someone who was a star before they were even born...they don't get how strong that person was during his time in his era. Again, it's a different era. You know, things change, you just gotta go with the flow," D-Von Dudley said.

Expand Tweet

Recent rumors have suggested that The Brahma Bull might return in time for WrestleMania 41, where he could finally have a singles match with Cody Rhodes. It was noted that the clash could possibly be a title vs. title match with both the People's Championship and Cody's Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback