"You shouldn’t get a ring for that" - WWE legend reacts to Stone Cold vs Bret Hart entering the Hall of Fame

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't seem too thrilled with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart getting rings to honor their WrestleMania 13 match. Booker T believes the duo should get a plaque instead of rings.

Bret Hart vs Stone Cold stole the show at WrestleMania 13 with their No DQ Submission match. It's widely regarded as one of the greatest bouts in the history of WWE. The Stamford-based promotion will honor the match by putting it into the Hall of Fame this year.

WWE veteran Booker T has now responded to the big news, and he doesn't seem to agree with Hart and Austin getting rings for the match. Here's what he had to say on The Hall of Fame podcast:

“That really is not really a Hall of Fame. That’s a match. You shouldn’t get a ring for that. It’s a match. You get a plaque or something. You don’t get a ring for it. Let’s get real. You get a plaque. If they do make it happen, both of those guys on stage together actually reliving a couple minutes of that match… just to have those guys on the stage for that moment, I think, yea, those are moments that you capture and they live forever, those moments like that." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Stone Cold Steve Austin has a lot of respect and admiration for his ex-rival

Austin firmly believes Hart contributed to his reaching superstardom in the late 1990s. In multiple interviews, he stated that his feud with The Hitman helped him become a massive star.

Austin went on to become one of the biggest stars in wrestling after the feud. He still gets massive pops whenever he appears on WWE TV and is bound to receive a loud ovation when he comes out on stage at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony.

