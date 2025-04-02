  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • "You shouldn’t get a ring for that" - WWE legend reacts to Stone Cold vs Bret Hart entering the Hall of Fame

"You shouldn’t get a ring for that" - WWE legend reacts to Stone Cold vs Bret Hart entering the Hall of Fame

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 02, 2025 04:00 GMT
Austin and Hart (via WWE
Austin and Hart (Image via WWE's website)

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't seem too thrilled with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart getting rings to honor their WrestleMania 13 match. Booker T believes the duo should get a plaque instead of rings.

Ad

Bret Hart vs Stone Cold stole the show at WrestleMania 13 with their No DQ Submission match. It's widely regarded as one of the greatest bouts in the history of WWE. The Stamford-based promotion will honor the match by putting it into the Hall of Fame this year.

WWE veteran Booker T has now responded to the big news, and he doesn't seem to agree with Hart and Austin getting rings for the match. Here's what he had to say on The Hall of Fame podcast:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“That really is not really a Hall of Fame. That’s a match. You shouldn’t get a ring for that. It’s a match. You get a plaque or something. You don’t get a ring for it. Let’s get real. You get a plaque. If they do make it happen, both of those guys on stage together actually reliving a couple minutes of that match… just to have those guys on the stage for that moment, I think, yea, those are moments that you capture and they live forever, those moments like that." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]
Ad
Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin has a lot of respect and admiration for his ex-rival

Austin firmly believes Hart contributed to his reaching superstardom in the late 1990s. In multiple interviews, he stated that his feud with The Hitman helped him become a massive star.

youtube-cover

Austin went on to become one of the biggest stars in wrestling after the feud. He still gets massive pops whenever he appears on WWE TV and is bound to receive a loud ovation when he comes out on stage at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी