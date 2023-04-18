"You, sir, are the problem" - Independent wrestling star calls out WWE employee 

A popular GCW and independent wrestling star has called out a recently returned WWE employee on social media.

Indie wrestling star EFFY took to Twitter today to call out WWE staff member Gabe Sapolsky. The two worked together in EVOLVE wrestling and Gabe is using EFFY as an example of someone who made themselves into a star during seminars.

The 32-year-old reacted today on social media by demanding that Gabe stop using his name and included a video of him taking several shots at Sapolsky.

"Dear @bookitgabe, I know EFFY is successful. It's because I didn't listen to you. Now, please keep my name out of your mouth going forward. And to all, Be wary of whose advice you take! See you at 8pmEST for #MondayNOTRaw," tweeted EFFY.

In the video, EFFY claimed that Gabe Sapolsky was the issue at EVOLVE Wrestling and blamed the WWE staffer for holding independent wrestling down.

“For years at EVOLVE, because you did something good with CM Punk at Ring of Honor, you could manipulate and gaslight and carrot dangle and underpay and lie to people about pay, and give them t-shirts, or let them set up the ring for two years and then never really give them other opportunities. And most egregiously of all, making more money on seminars than any of those shows ever actually drew on their own ticket-making foundation. You, sir, are the problem with what’s holding indie wrestling down. You, sir, are the creative control that keeps people from having agency over themselves," said EFFY. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out EFFY's comments in the video below:

EFFY @EFFYlives

It's because I didn't listen to you.

Now, please keep my name out of your mouth going forward.



And to all, Be wary of whose advice you take!

See you at 8pmEST for Dear @bookitgabe, I know EFFY is successful.It's because I didn't listen to you.Now, please keep my name out of your mouth going forward.And to all, Be wary of whose advice you take!See you at 8pmEST for #MondayNOTRaw Dear @bookitgabe, I know EFFY is successful.It's because I didn't listen to you.Now, please keep my name out of your mouth going forward.And to all, Be wary of whose advice you take!See you at 8pmEST for #MondayNOTRaw https://t.co/QWumnUZ2R7

WWE employee Gabe Sapolsky responds to EFFY in a deleted tweet

Gabe Sapolsky responded to EFFY's accusations in a now-deleted message on Twitter.

The WWE employee claimed that the independent star was the one that was lying and could have made the remarks to him in person when he waved at him during a recent GCW event.

“Actually EFFY this is the gaslighting, lies, and great exaggerations. You could have asked me this in person when you waved at me at GCW, and I was standing next to you in backstage instead of using me for tribalism marketing now. I give my heart/soul to indies & will always help," tweeted Sapolsky. [H/T: Ringside News]

Gabe Sapolsky @BookItGabe 🤝



First time ever in North Carolina!!! New Seminar/Scouting Tryout announcementFirst time ever in North Carolina!!! New Seminar/Scouting Tryout announcement 🔥👏🤝First time ever in North Carolina!!! https://t.co/J5Yxw3RFY4

Sapolsky and Triple H had a great relationship when Gabe was running EVOLVE and the promotion even aired a live independent wrestling show on the WWE Network in 2019. The company briefly shut down during the pandemic and was then purchased by WWE in 2020.

EFFY's comments have received mixed reactions from fans, but the 32-year-old is not backing down. It will be interesting to see if any other wrestlers back up EFFY's comments or defend Gabe Sapolsky moving forward.

Do you agree with EFFY's comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes