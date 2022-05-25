"You are still my best friend" - WWE star Ezekiel sends a heartfelt message to Elias on National Brother's Day

Recent WWE debutant Ezekiel has made it no secret how much he loves his older brother Elias. He even sent him a heartfelt message on National Brother's Day for the world to see.

Elias was last seen in WWE close to a year ago, and his current whereabouts are unknown after declaring that he was "dead" last August. Meanwhile, his younger brother appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania and has been doing The Drifter proud.

Ezekiel is among the most popular stars on the red brand and continues to speak about his brother, wherever he currently is. He tried calling him yesterday to wish him a happy National Brother's Day during a WWE social media-exclusive segment, but the call went to voicemail.

Zeke would then send a touching message to his older brother. Here is what he said:

"Hey big brother. It is your younger brother, it's Ezekiel. Listen, I just want to wish you a happy National Brother's Day, man. I'm thinking growing up with you, making memories, and supporting each other, especially when life gets tough. We truly represent the spirit of brotherhood and I gotta say you were my first friend and to this day, you are still my best friend." [0:07-0:37]

Ezekiel added that he hopes his brother is proud of him for making it as a WWE Superstar. He then recalled an incident where one of them scratched their father's vintage guitar:

"I hope I'm making you proud following in your footsteps in becoming a legendary WWE Superstar even though you did set the bar pretty high. But I think of you every day Elias, but especially on National Brother's Day. Oh, and one more thing. Dad still doesn't know our secret about who really scratched his vintage Gibson Les Paul back in '95. Alright, I love you Elias and hope to talk to you soon, man." [0:38-1:11]

Kevin Owens thinks Ezekiel and Elias are the same person on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens will most likely be enraged by Ezekiel's heartwarming message to his brother. While most of RAW has embraced him as a part of the roster, KO has been relentless in his pursuit of proving that he is indeed Elias, even if those claims are unfounded. Zeke did pass a lie detector test last month.

With Alpha Academy by his side, Owens remains frustrated at this situation. He will take on the relatively new superstar at Hell in a Cell and try to beat the "truth" out of him.

It remains to be seen what outrageous trick Kevin Owens will try next, despite all the proof supporting Ezekiel's claim. Perhaps, Elias might even return to WWE to save his younger brother and shut KO up.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Ezekiel telling the truth? Yes - He really is Elias' younger brother! No - Kevin Owens is right! 0 votes so far

Edited by Divesh Merani