Hollywood veteran Johnny Knoxville recently took a shot at The Bloodline member and his former rival Sami Zayn.

Johnny Knoxville and Zayn went to war at WrestleMania 38, where the Jackass star emerged victorious in a wildly entertaining Anything Goes Match. Though it's been months since their feud culminated, Knoxville rarely misses a chance to take shots at the former champion. Whenever Zayn posts something on social media, fans will likely find Knoxville trolling him in the comments section.

The latest example of this can be found in the comments of The Honorary Uce's recent Instagram post. Zayn shared a picture with his Bloodline stablemates, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, from a live event. Johnny Knoxville copied Sami Zayn's caption but with an added "you suck" in the end.

Since there's no stopping Knoxville from incessantly trolling Sami Zayn, it remains to be seen if this results in another match between the two down the line.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell on Sami Zayn's time in The Bloodline possibly ending soon

Zayn's involvement in The Bloodline has only strengthened the group, but it's safe to say his time in the faction is in its final stages.

According to Dutch Mantell, who shared his views on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Sami Zayn could soon be on the receiving end of a beatdown from his stablemates. Mantell thinks once The Honorary Uce is thrown out of Bloodline, Kevin Owens could come to his rescue, thus setting the stage for a new feud.

"When they finally do something to him with some heels, that would really, really get hot if they messed up Sami. I don't know if The Usos can get much hotter, but they probably could. If they do something to Sami, and Kevin makes the save, that's your point. I mean, that's what you want," said Dutch Mantell.

Sami Zayn will square off against Kevin Owens in singles action on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. If Zayn falls short this time, it could mark the beginning of the end of his time in the Roman Reigns-led stable.

