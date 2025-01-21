"You support that?" - WWE Hall of Famer questioned for pro-LGBTQ stance, fires back with the perfect response

Legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently had the perfect response for a fan. Morton was one-half of the Rock 'n' Roll Express with Robert Gibson.

The duo of Morton and Gibson was one of the most iconic tag teams, working the territory circuit and winning several major titles back in the day. Morton was one of the many legends in Chicago, IL last year at Any Given Saturday - a Freelance Wrestling event. The star had posted a picture of himself with an LGBTQ flag behind him. This led to a fan recently questioning his stance on the issue.

On Facebook, a fan commented on Morton's picture. The fan asked if Ricky supported the LGBTQ community given his picture. The wrestling legend responded that everyone deserved to be happy.

"Absolutely! People deserve to be happy. Don't be afraid to be who you are," Morton wrote.

Ricky Morton was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017

During a historic career, The Rock 'n' Roll Express captured dozens of tag team championships in several wrestling territories such as Memphis, Mid-South Wrestling, NWA, and Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

Working throughout the territory circuit, The Express became one of the biggest babyface tandems in wrestling history. They locked horns with some of the biggest heels of the time, leading to several sold-out shows. He had memorable rivalries with the likes of The Four Horsemen led by Ric Flair, The Russian Team, and The Heavenly Bodies. However, their greatest rivals were the Midnight Express aided by their manager, Jim Cornette.

Cornette was once again with the Rock 'n' Roll Express in 2017 at the WWE Hall of Fame where he inducted the duo with a rousing promo. The stars delivered an emotional speech as the WWE Universe cheered, clapped, and honored their illustrious career.

