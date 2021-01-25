"You have to suspend your disbelief to another dimension" - WWE legend says he is not a fan of 'supernatural' storylines like the one between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt

WWE legend Lance Storm recently gave his take on the supernatural gimmicks in pro wrestling right now, including the storyline between The Fiend and Randy Orton.

The Fiend has not been on WWE television since he was set on fire by Randy Orton at WWE TLC during their Firefly Inferno Match.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE legend Lance Storm opened up about some of the supernatural gimmicks we are currently seeing in pro wrestling including the Abadon character in AEW and the storyline between The Fiend and Randy Orton in WWE. Lance Storm said that he was definitely not a fan of the Randy Orton promo on RAW because it pushed his level of suspension of disbelief to the edge:

"I didn't get through the show to be perfectly honest. I mentioned it before, I guess it when I was looking at the Abadon/Shida match that I said I don't want any more zombies. I'm tired of the supernatural unrealistic, you have to suspend your disbelief to another dimension stuff and the Randy Orton promo with the mask being all burnt I thought was pushing my level of suspension of disbelief, but when it got to her sitting on the playground and stuff I'm like, 'I can't take this."

"I think the thing for me, that really did it for the Alexa segment was at some level, I still on some level want this to be a wrestling show, or shit, even just a TV show based in reality." H/T: WrestleZone

Randy Orton cut a promo in a mask on RAW

Last week's edition of WWE RAW saw Randy Orton in a mask. Orton was in a mask to hide the burns he suffered from the fireball that Alexa Bliss threw at him the previous week on RAW. Orton cut a long promo and ended up insinuating that The Fiend had gotten Alexa Bliss to attack him to prevent him from entering the men's Royal Rumble match.

