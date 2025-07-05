"You and tequila is a dangerous combo" - WWE star to Bayley

A WWE star had an interesting message for Bayley over on Instagram. With the July 4 festivities in full effect, WWE stars are sharing photos and videos across social media on how they are celebrating the day.
Former NXT Champion Stephanie Vaquer also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her first July 4 experience. She posted a video of fireworks and added the caption:
"My first Fourth of July."
The post resonated with the fans, who showed their love, but it was Bayley's comment that caught Vaquer's attention.
The Role Model was on hand to quickly comment on her post and asked her, "Where's the tequila?" This drew a witty response from Vaquer.
"You and tequila is a dangerous combo," replied the Chilean-born star.
Vaquer has been making a name for herself in WWE, having held the NXT Women's and North American Championships simultaneously at one point. She has since moved to the main roster on RAW and is now embracing life in America on a special day for the nation.
As for Bayley, she is eyeing a shot at the Intercontinental Championship after her number one contender's match against former tag team partner Lyra Valkyria ended in a draw due to a double-pin on RAW.
Bayley acknowledged Stephanie Vaquer
At NXT Battleground in May, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jordynne Grace by pinfall to retain the NXT Women's Championship.
Shortly afterward, Bayley posted a story on her Instagram, sharing a picture of Vaquer standing in the ring with her title on her television screen. The Role Model raised her finger, acknowledging the rising star.
Being a veteran in the promotion, it looks like the former SmackDown Women's Champion was keeping an eye on the competition that is coming up in the women's division. For now, she will have to wait and see what fate holds for her as far as a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Title is concerned.
