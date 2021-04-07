"You don't do that"- John Cena's advice to former WWE Superstar after RAW main event [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar JTG recently recalled an interesting advice he got from John Cena back in the day.

JTG was a guest on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former Cryme Tyme member opened up on the tag team's short-lived run with WWE legend John Cena on WWE RAW in mid-2008.

JTG opened up on headlining WWE shows with John Cena at the time and a piece of advice that the 16-time World Champion gave him. Cena wasn't impressed when JTG tried to pump up the crowd during the main event and told him that there's no need to do that.

"Cryme Tyme was always opening up the show 'cause we had so much energy and charisma. They wanted to use us to get the crowd ready for the rest of the show. That's cool. You have to know your position on the card. You know, I tried to do that main-eventing, when I was main-eventing with him. And then he just gave me a look."

"It was one of those looks, like [nods head in disapproval] okay, stop. Then backstage, Cena explained to me, 'Look you're in the main event now. That worked when you were opening the show. When you're in the main event, they're here to see you. They're already excited. You don't have to get them... they're behind you already.'"

"You know when you start a match you do [claps]. He was like, 'You don't do that in the main event.'"

John Cena and Cryme Tyme had a brief but entertaining run in 2008

John Cena feuded with JBL in mid-2008 and aligned with Cryme Tyme around the same time. Cena, Shad Gaspard, and JTG vandalized JBL's limo, and the faction was named 'Cryme Tyme Cenation'.

John Cena wrestled a bunch of matches alongside Cryme Tyme against some of WWE's top villains at the time. Cryme Tyme Cenation was quietly disbanded following Cena's injury.

Somebody with the name CTC RIP just donated $40,000 to the Shad Gaspard fundraiser, taking it over the 100k target.



I'm fairly sure CTC stands for Cryme Tyme Cenation from when they briefly teamed together back in 2008 and that John Cena may have just done something incredible. pic.twitter.com/BFjrzJXVro — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) May 23, 2020

