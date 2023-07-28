"You can't do that" - WWE legend did not like Vince McMahon making last-minute script changes (Exclusive)

The mere thought of Vince McMahon ripping up a whole script would surely give WWE Superstars and writers nightmares. It has happened way too often, and Dutch Mantell recently shared his first-hand experience of working under the unpredictable WWE boss.

Even though Vince McMahon is currently not an active member of WWE's creative setup, the 77-year-old continues to influence the booking and has reportedly been giving inputs remotely in recent months.

McMahon has infamously been known for changing plans at the very last minute and, in some cases, even during live TV shows.

Dutch Mantell said that talents working in WWE had to be prepared for new directions at any moment as he himself faced the annoying situation while on Vince McMahon's payroll. The wrestling veteran revealed on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"I think Vince's booking is more spur of the moment, and I've been backstage, and you're supposed to get there at 2 pm, the WWE talent, so at 4:30, I would see, somebody would come back in the dressing room and say, 'Well, whatever you had, you don't have because now they just tore up the script and their totally re-writing it, on the fly. You can't do that! I mean, you can't do that, but you're asking for trouble." [00:50 - 1:40]

Dutch Mantell explains a clever trick he used to gauge Vince McMahon's mood in WWE

Having started his career in the early 1970s, Dutch Mantell had multiple spells in WWE and grew familiar with how Vince McMahon operated backstage as years passed.

The legendary manager noted that he'd peep into the writers' room first thing after arriving at a show. Dutch explained that the atmosphere there would determine whether Vince McMahon was in a good mood, effectively impacting the overall morale behind the scenes.

Mantell admitted that the creative team would always look happy whenever Vince McMahon wasn't in the building, though that might not have happened often in the old regime.

"How I knew what mood Vince was in, I told this story before, is I would walk by the writers' room," Mantell continued. "They have a room where they have laptops and stuff, and when I looked in there if they were going (sings song), if they were smiling, Vince was either in a good mood or he wasn't there. If you walked by and they were like this (concerned look), everybody would be running away from Vince because he was just cussing out everybody." [1:41 - 2:10]

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

