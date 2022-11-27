"You think I forgot?"- Alexa Bliss' former ally sends a message to her at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had to face demons from her past at Survivor Series as she came face-to-face with her former partner Nikki Cross during the opening match.

The duo worked together for nearly a year and were the first multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, their alliance ended when Bliss got involved in a storyline with Bray Wyatt.

The two were on the opposite ends of the ring at Survivor Series as Nikki is now a part of Damage CTRL while Little Miss Bliss joined forces with Bianca Belair. Cross confronted Bliss during the match, where she maniacally screamed, "You think I forgot" at her former partner while trying to handcuff her.

However, Cross' attempt to handcuff Alexa backfired as the latter dropped her with an Electric Chair through a trash can.

Check out the clip below:

Luigi @LuigiWrestling Alexa Bliss atándose con las esposas a Nikki Cross y recordando cuando eran mejores amigos. Spot chulo y mejor storytelling. #SurvivorSeries Alexa Bliss atándose con las esposas a Nikki Cross y recordando cuando eran mejores amigos. Spot chulo y mejor storytelling. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/IkGmOcOGvl

Alexa Bliss was on the winning end of the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

This year's edition of Survivor Series started with a 5-on-5 WarGames match where Bianca Belair joined forces with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch to take on the team of Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

Becky was revealed as the fifth member of Belair's team on SmackDown last night. The Man returned to TV programming after more than four months on the sidelines. She suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Bianca at SummerSlam and was attacked by Damage CTRL the next day on RAW.

While the babyfaces were at a disadvantage going into the match, Becky Lynch managed to secure a victory for them after a Leg Drop from the top of the cage through the table.

The six-time Women's Champion has a score to settle with Bayley and Co. and is most likely to go after the Role Model. Alexa Bliss, meanwhile, could be involved in a singles feud with Nikki Cross after the interaction between the two at the latest premium live event.

Did you enjoy the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series? Sound off in the comment section below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes