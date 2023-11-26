"You thought I was hard to deal with" - Controversial former star fires shot at WWE for hiring CM Punk

CM Punk's return to WWE has become the most talked about thing in the promotion and the perfect way to end the final premium live event of the year. However, a controversial former star fired shots at the promotion for bringing The Second City Saint back into the company.

Earlier this year, Tony Khan released CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling after All In 2023 after the latter was involved in backstage incidents. Last night, The Second City Saint made his return to WWE for the first time in nearly a decade and closed the event in Chicago.

However, former United States Champion Matt Riddle objected and questioned the company regarding Punk's return. Earlier this year, The Original Bro was released from the promotion during a mass cut after he was surrounded by controversy and abruptly taken off weekly television. Check it out:

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Matt Riddle's former tag team partner Randy Orton also returned to the promotion at the same event after over eighteen months of inactivity. It will be exciting to see what The Viper does next without The Original Bro on Monday Night RAW.

CM Punk is reportedly set to appear on WWE RAW after Survivor Series 2023

In 2014, CM Punk was at the top of the card as he entered the Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, Kane returned during the match and eliminated The Second City Saint. It's been over nine years and Punk is now officially back in WWE under Triple H's new regime.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait long to witness The Second City Saint inside the squared circle again. According to PWInsider, Punk will be on Monday Night RAW in Nashville after his shocking appearance at Survivor Series 2023. Check it out:

"While there was conjecture Punk would be appearing tonight obviously, we are told that nothing was officially locked in until today. My belief is he won’t be working a full-time schedule, but no one in WWE has confirmed that to me at this point. He will be wrestling."

It will be interesting to see which superstar will be Punk's first feud or opponent under his second run with the promotion.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here