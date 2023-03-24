"You cannot trust in this guy" - Fans claim that WWE won't bring back CM Punk after his controversial statement

CM Punk is once again in the news amid his recent absence from professional wrestling.

The former WWE Champion recently took to Instagram to release a statement where he claimed that Jon Moxley wasn't interested in losing to him. He also called Chris Jericho a "liar."

In reaction to this, one Twitter user suggested that Punk should return to WWE to complete his "unfinished business". Reacting to the same, a large portion of fans rejected the idea.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

The main problem (of his many problems) is that he is not professional, you cannot trust in this guy.

Oh look, 3 out of 4 of those people don't like working with Punk.

He called AJ a racist. AJ definitely not gonna work with him

CM Punk has unfinished business in the WWE... I'd love all of these but AJ has publicly said he'd never want the match with Punk cause of stuff between them supposedly, but I'll still gladly take the other three.

Booker T reacted to the recent CM Punk drama

Booker T has reacted to CM Punk's latest statement that he released via his official Instagram handle.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker shared his thoughts on the now-deleted Instagram story. He stated that it was childish on Punk's behalf to take things to social media. Booker said:

“The thing is, why would you want the world to know that Jon Moxley said that?… It’s like the childish thing I… I’ve ever seen in my life as far as a 44-year-old man, 45, 44, 45-year-old man talking on Twitter. I mean, this is the guy that’s fought in the UFC. It’s the guy that literally… it’s like me in the Rumble, he made an appearance [chuckles]. So, and then to talk tough on Twitter, that’s beyond me man.”

Punk has been absent from AEW since his All Out media-scrum controversy where he publicly spoke against colleagues Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He was also forced to vacate the AEW World Championship due to injury.

The former UFC fighter's future in the professional wrestling industry is still in doubt. It remains to be seen if he will return to AEW or possibly WWE.

