"You two need to act like you wanna be here" – Ex-WWE talent on Vince McMahon's harsh backstage words

Veteran wrestler Scoot Andrews recently recalled how Vince McMahon reacted to a WWE backstage segment he once participated in.

Andrews made sporadic WWE appearances as an enhancement talent in the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s. On the December 22, 2002, episode of Sunday Night Heat, he and Michael Shane lost a tag team match against Spike Dudley and Tommy Dreamer.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Andrews said McMahon reacted furiously to a pre-taped confrontation:

"He walked in. He saw the first one and he goes, 'Cut. That s*cked. You two need to act like you wanna be here.' Then he told Spike, 'Act like you had some coffee. You guys look like you're dead. Do it over again.' So we did it again four or five times. It was very intimidating. He was standing right off camera, too, so we had to get it right." [11:22 – 11:43]

The segment revolved around Andrews and Shane making fun of Dudley's size. Dreamer then intervened and challenged the relatively unknown duo to meet him and the former ECW star in the ring.

Scoot Andrews' experience with Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie

In the 2000s, Stephanie McMahon held several important roles behind the scenes in WWE. During her stint as a creative team member, she even saved John Cena from being fired just five months after his main roster debut.

Andrews, nicknamed The Black Nature Boy, had nothing but good things to say about Vince McMahon's daughter:

"She liked my nickname. She always would come up and go, 'I like your name!' I have a pretty good dropkick, and she actually came up and told me that my dropkick should be my finish, so that was pretty cool." [10:52 – 11:04]

Andrews' most recent WWE match took place on the June 26, 2004, episode of Velocity. He lost a five-minute bout against former WCW and WWE star Johnny Stamboli.

