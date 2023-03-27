WWE Superstar explains how he impressed Stephanie McMahon to save his job

Former WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon would be the right person for any superstar to impress if they were looking to secure their WWE job. John Cena has looked back on how he impressed her once to save his WWE career.

Looking back at the Ruthless Aggression Era, it's easy to see how John Cena became the face of the company. However, early on in his career, it was not so easily determined. Despite his impressive debut confronting Kurt Angle, he appeared less and less during the show and the writers didn't seem to have anything for him.

It looked like his WWE career would end before it even began. However, thanks to his actions during a bus ride, it helped shape his career.

During an interview on Whiskey Ginger with Andrew Santino, John Cena shared that his job was saved during a bus ride on what was going to be his last UK tour. He decided to enjoy his time with the company, and when some other wrestlers were freestyle rapping in the back of the bus, he joined them.

"The writing was on the wall, [so] I kept to myself. I didn't want to rock the boat, but my time's coming to an end, so I'll enjoy this. On the tour bus overseas, some of the guys are freestyling in the back. I just went in the back and waited for my turn and joined in and just did the best I could and just tried to unleash the fury." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

He was so good that he impressed Stephanie McMahon. She was at the front of the bus at the time and heard him.

"She was head of writing at the time. She was like, 'How did you remember all that?' I kind of explained the concept of freestyle and she's like, 'Well make something up about me right now.' Sure enough on the spot, I spit a few bars."

Check out the interview below:

Ultimately, this impressed her enough to make being a rapper his character in WWE. After that, he found success and there was no looking back.

Stephanie McMahon was reportedly frustrated ahead of stepping down from her WWE role

Stephanie McMahon announced her departure from WWE on January 10. She thanked fans and WWE for her time as Co-CEO. But behind the scenes, she was disheartened and frustrated with the manner of Vince McMahon's return to the company.

They had issues working together and thus chose to leave.

The report also noted that she felt that her team had been dismantled earlier due to budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie McMahon is currently on hiatus from the business after leaving her role as Co-CEO. It remains to be seen whether she will ever return to the company.

Do you think Stephanie McMahon needs to return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

