"You don't understand the burden" - 4-time WWE champion reveals one thing John Cena didn't do in Cody Rhodes feud; The Rock's absence explained!

John Cena's match against Cody Rhodes seemingly did not satisfy all the fans at WWE WrestleMania 41. According to a former champion, this could have been fixed if Cena had added a few simple lines during the build to the 'Mania main event.

Cena and Rhodes battling each other had many expecting a lot of surprises at The Show of Shows. However, the only development of note was Travis Scott making an appearance. Considering how a majority of fans highly anticipated The Rock to show up and play a major role in the main event, his absence was quite apparent.

Speaking on UnSKripted, EC3 stated that John Cena should have leaned more into The Rock's involvement. The four-time 24/7 Champion explained:

"I think what would have made the build more, the sort of importance on the why... As far as the Rock being involved, I think the one thing that John could have done to tie that in is that WrestleMania 27 and 28 when he is working with The Rock, John being the guy he's talking about how I am always here, you left, you did this, coming back. If he just, not in like an a**-kissing way but if he just, 'I get it now, I get why The Rock would do that. You don't understand the burden I have.'" [27:55 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Cena in WWE, especially with his promise to 'ruin wrestling.'

