"You've got it" - Drew McIntyre's next title challenger decided on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre was not happy after he suffered an assault on WWE RAW, and now he has handed out a title opportunity. The WWE Champion found himself on the wrong side of the boot of Sheamus, who hit him with a Brogue Kick in the opening segment of RAW.

This week's WWE RAW opened with Drew McIntyre coming out after defeating Goldberg at the Royal Rumble event. He was interrupted by Edge, who did not announce a challenge for McIntyre's title, saying that he was going to keep his decision close to his chest for a while. However, they were joined by Sheamus as well.

While Sheamus appeared to stand up for Drew McIntyre in the beginning, instead he hit him with a Brogue Kick as soon as his back was turned, indicating that he wanted the WWE Championship and didn't care about their long friendship.

In a backstage interview, Drew McIntyre told Charly Caruso in no uncertain terms, that he was ready to hand out a title opportunity to Sheamus. The WWE Champion was extremely emotional and was choking on his words, clearly distraught by the fact that Sheamus had attacked him for a title opportunity, throwing away their friendship, instead of asking for a match.

"You want the match.....? You've got it."

Drew McIntyre defeated Goldberg at the WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre got a massive win at the WWE Royal Rumble as he was able to get the win over Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer returned on WWE Legends Night to challenge Drew McIntyre and pushed him down, issuing his challenge.

Thankfully for the fans and for Drew McIntyre, when it came to their match at the WWE Royal Rumble, the WWE Champion was able to overcome Goldberg and get the win. He took three Spears and a slightly botched Jackhammer from Goldberg, but was able to kick out, and came back with a second Claymore of his for the eventual win.

Advertisement

Now, with Edge having won the WWE Royal Rumble, and rumors surrounding the fact that he may challenge Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre might be facing Sheamus for quite some time.

The two friends turned enemies might have quite a bitter rivalry heading into WrestleMania, although it's not clear how long the two will feud.