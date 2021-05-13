"You've got to tone it down" - Vince McMahon felt a major WWE Superstar was too loud in the ring

Vince McMahon is the most active person at Gorilla position during WWE shows, and everything that gets aired on TV goes through his supervision.

Based on all that he's seen and heard from his talent on TV, Vince McMahon gives his feedback after the show, and it has been revealed that he particularly had issues with a legendary WWE superstar being too loud in the ring.

During the most recent edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle and Conrad Thompson looked back at the Olympic gold medalist's iconic Judgment Day 2001 match against Chris Benoit.

While reviewing the match in an older edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Kurt Angle was quite audible while calling the spots.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that calling the spots in the ring was a habit he never really gave up on throughout his career. Angle revealed that he was told to 'tone it down' by Vince McMahon on a couple of occasions.

I can't help it: Kurt Angle on his reaction to Vince McMahon's criticism

Kurt Angle explained that he was noisier than most other wrestlers during matches as he wanted to take the safest approach.

Angle called the bouts not just for his opponent's but also for himself, as he wanted to be sure about the positioning and timing of the spots.

"Vince McMahon (laughs). He told me, yeah. He said, 'Listen, you've got to tone it down; the TV is picking up on you calling the spots. And I said, 'Vince, I can't help it. I want my opponent to know where he is going in any particular moment.' So, I called the match, not only for my opponent but for myself too, and I'm pretty loud with it. I've always been that way. I never changed (laughs); even though Vince McMahon talked to me a couple more times, I still did it. I just felt being safe more than sorry was a better choice," revealed Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle added that while some wrestlers masked their call-outs with trash talk, he could never replicate the feat during his matches. As you might have imagined, Vince McMahon's attempts to change an aspect of Kurt Angle's in-ring work didn't bear a favorable outcome.

"Yeah, some guys will act like they are talking shit while they are, you know, moving their head like they are talking, but they are saying the spot. I couldn't do that. I have to think about what I have to say and say it (laughs)," Angle added.

John Cena is another popular star known to be quite vocal during his matches, and the Cenation Leader's name was mentioned during the conversation on Kurt Angle's podcast. What are your thoughts on wrestlers and their in-ring call-outs? Does it ruin the entire viewing experience?

