"You've got to use the guy" - WWE's booking of Goldberg on RAW heavily criticized by former writer [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed why he was not a fan of how Goldberg was booked on RAW last night.

Goldberg is set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view this Sunday.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed how Goldberg was booked on the Red brand. Russo was not a fan of Goldberg coming out to just face off against Drew McIntyre. You can check out Russo's thoughts on it below:

"You physically have Goldberg there. When we're looking at this show, up and down, two pieces to this show... there are only two pieces that mean anything. The Goldberg piece and the Edge piece. So you've got these two pieces, you don't have Edge there but you have Goldberg there. Bro you gotta build the show around these two pieces. If Goldberg's there, that's how this entire show has to be built. Listen, they just signed a billion-dollar deal, it can't be about saving money. They could have teamed Drew-Goldberg and Miz-Morrison, you've got to use the guy. You can't have him appear in the first... think about this, he appeared on the first five minutes of the show and then we had a six woman tag for 40 minutes."

Goldberg confronted Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened RAW last night, coming out to cut a confident promo, saying that he was sure of retaining his title Sunday night at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre was then interrupted by John Morrison and The Miz. Miz said that he would be ready to cash in his MITB contract at WWE Royal Rumble, regardless of who won the match. Goldberg's music then hit and the WCW legend made his way down to the ring to stare down the WWE Champion. As Miz and Morrison egged them on to strike each other, Goldberg and McIntyre took them out instead. Goldberg hit The Miz with a Spear and McIntyre followed it up with a Claymore Kick to John Morrison.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.