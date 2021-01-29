"You've got to write up to the talent" - Former WWE writer on the difficulty in creating Steve Austin's storylines [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has outlined the challenges in continually creating new and exciting storylines for Attitude Era stars in WWE, like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On the latest episode of SK Wreslting's Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE Writer and creative went into detail about how the management of current WWE Stars' storylines compares with the stars of previous decades, using Steve Austin and The Rock as examples.

Here is what Russo had to say:

"People will always say “Oh you know Vince, your success with the Attitude Era had nothing to do with you. Anybody could have wrote and drew those type of numbers with the talent.” But here’s what people don’t understand and this is what the most difficult part was for me. Bro, when you have guys that are that over, you’ve gotta keep them that over! You don’t know how hard that is. When you’re sitting there and Austin has done all these amazing things, and Rock… and, ok “What are they doing this week?” Because they can’t come down."

Vince Russo says The Rock and Steve Austin would tell people if they were unhappy with their creative

Just watched the 2000 @WWE Royal Rumble for the FIRST TIME. Bro--the athleticism between @TheRock and @WWETheBigShow in that finish was EXTRAORDINARY. Do you understand what it took for two guys that size to pull that off to precision. Unreal. Will be discussing on @Sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/fkW0rOXCND — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) January 28, 2021

Vince Russo went on to say that stars like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin would have informed somebody, most likely a writer or creative, if they were unhappy with their current creative direction or storylines.

"Back then, if they felt they were taking a step backwards, they’ll tell you! And you knew how smart they were and if Austin was at G this week, how do we get him to H? That was the challenge. And I don’t think people understand, when you have talent that great, you’ve got to write up to that talent."

From the sounds of it, Steve Austin and The Rock were very hands-on with their direction within WWE during this time period.

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo below:

Advertisement

If any quotes are taken from this interview please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.