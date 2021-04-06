"You've never changed"- The Bella Twins praise former WWE Champion

The Bella Twins had major praise for former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on the first edition of WWE Hall of Fame Diaries.

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have kicked off a new series named WWE Hall of Fame Diaries that will see the duo chatting with several WWE Superstars who have impacted their careers in the company. The Bella Twins welcomed Kofi Kingston on the first edition of the show and had nothing but praise for The New Day member.

The Bella Twins told Kofi that he helped them along the way and hasn't changed one bit over the years. Check out their full comment below:

"Just some of the things you would tell us in the advice, but you're rare. And there are some people that.. and you've never changed. We always talk about it... a lot of people actually talk about it. Like Kofi's been one person who's never changed. He's the same person from day one. But that really helped Nicole and I. We're just so grateful for you and so thankful. Because you have no idea what it did for us."

Kofi Kingston almost shed a tear over The Bella Twins praising him

Kofi Kingston stated that he didn't expect to get all emotional when he began chatting with The Bella Twins for the WWE Hall of Fame Diaries. The Bella Twins and Kofi Kingston were mainstays on WWE TV for a long stretch of time together back in the day.

The Bella Twins did well for themselves in WWE during their stint. They also received a lot of mainstream exposure courtesy of shows like Total Divas and Total Bellas. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year but the COVID-19 pandemic didn't let WWE host an actual ceremony. The ceremony was taped a few days ago and The Bellas have finally been honored with the induction.

Kofi Kingston remained a mid-card act for about a decade before Vince McMahon finally gave him a well-deserved WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 35. He held the belt for months on end and defeated several top superstars in the process. Kofi himself is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer.