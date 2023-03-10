"You've still got to keep it within the context of wrestling" - WWE veteran gets honest about what Bray Wyatt is missing (Exclusive)

Since becoming one of the hottest talents in WWE when he returned last year, Bray Wyatt has suddenly turned into someone with a large group of detractors. While it looks like Wyatt's storyline isn't going over with the audience, Vince Russo recently explained where exactly the company went wrong with the former world champion.

WWE did a phenomenal job building up the anticipation for Bray Wyatt's return. Still, the Eater of Worlds has not exactly set the world on fire as he approaches five months since his comeback.

Russo, who worked closely with Kane and The Undertaker during his successful stint as a WWE writer, explained how the company failed to present Bray Wyatt's character in a wrestling context.

While Wyatt has done a lot to build a cryptic storyline, the veteran stated that the SmackDown star was missing the connection between his character and the squared circle.

Here's what the former WWE head writer revealed on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"I've worked with Kane and Undertaker in their heyday. You've got to understand even though these characters are monsters and mystical and all that stuff, you've still got to keep it within the context of wrestling. You're still confined by wrestling. Bray [Wyatt] has done, like, so much outside of wrestling, and I'm always asking the question, how are you going to bring that back to the ring?" [From 08:12 to 08:44]

Russo delved deeper into his criticism of Wyatt and noted that several of the former WWE Champion's segments don't ultimately "equate to wrestling."

While the cinematic aspect of the angle can't be denied, the 62-year-old veteran called out WWE's excessively complicated booking of Bray and mentioned a few recent incidents that didn't make sense to him personally.

"Like, when we see the [Firefly] Fun House, how is that going to equate to wrestling? When I saw Howdy, my first reaction was, this guy is going to wrestle with the mask? It's got to come back to that ring, and I think he has done so much outside of the box," Russo continued. "You know, the Alexa Bliss stuff, so much stuff, that you can't bring it back to wrestling?" [From 08:45 to 09:16]

It has nothing to do with his performance: Vince Russo on Bray Wyatt's underwhelming WWE status

Vince Russo might not be a regular viewer of SmackDown, but the outspoken personality has seen enough of Bray Wyatt's recent work to arrive at an honest conclusion.

Russo voiced the opinions of many a fan by admitting that Wyatt's entire WWE story was currently a "mess." The former WCW World Champion claimed that everything about Bray's run before WrestleMania seemed disorganized, but it wasn't the talent's fault.

Amidst fears for the 35-year-old's long-term future, Russo urged Triple H's team to simplify their creative decisions for Wyatt.

"I'm just watching Bray's last stuff, and it has nothing to do with his performance. But it's all over the place. Like, I'm so totally lost. We've got Howdy. We're back in the Fun House. We've got Alexa Bliss, then we've got this new character. Like, it is so all over the place. I just kept saying, 'We've got to focus on this thing.' What is the focus? It's either Howdy. We've got to focus on this, it's all over the place. It's a mess!" [From 01:34 to 02:15]

Do you agree with Vince Russo's verdict on Bray Wyatt? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

