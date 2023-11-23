"You can't visit anybody?" - Wrestling veteran addresses rumors of CM Punk re-signing with WWE

ECW legend Francine recently spoke about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE in the future.

The 45-year-old star was fired by AEW in September this year. Since then, there have been rumors about him joining WWE. In fact, with Survivor Series taking place in his hometown of Chicago, many fans and wrestling veterans have been wondering whether Punk will show up at the event.

On a recent episode of The Queen's Extreme podcast, Francine pointed out how fans started speculating about Punk heading to IMPACT Wrestling when he was backstage at a show's taping. She said that if the star wanted to have a last run, he should opt for the promotion offering him the most money.

"It's like anywhere he shows up, he's gonna go to. He was backstage at IMPACT, and all the reports were like, he's at IMPACT, he's gonna sign with IMPACT. Like you can't visit anybody? You can't be friends with people and go visit somebody, all of a sudden you're gonna work there? And I don't think he would pick IMPACT for his home above WWE just because of the money. If you're gonna have one last run or one good long run, you'd want it to be where you get the money." [1:46 - 2:18]

Francine feels Triple H could be involved in CM Punk's potential return

During the same conversation, Francine mentioned that Triple H will probably have a say in WWE's decision to bring back CM Punk.

"That's what I'm saying, Triple H is still there. Not in control, but I'm sure he's got his finger stirring the pot a little bit. I'm sure he's in talks and is present in things."

She pointed out that although The Game may not have the power to decide, the company's higher-ups can consult him when discussing Punk's potential return.

It will be interesting to see if Punk indeed shows up at Survivor Series on Saturday.

