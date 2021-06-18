"You want me to have a squash match at SummerSlam?" - Bobby Lashley jokes about facing a certain RAW Superstar [Exclusive]

Bobby Lashley isn't looking past Drew McIntyre this Sunday at Hell in a Cell, but it's hard not to look ahead to WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam.

The All Mighty sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino this week to discuss all things WWE. When Lashley was asked about potential opponents for SummerSlam, the question was thrown back to Ucchino, who suggested RAW rising star Damian Priest. To which Lashley had a hilarious response.

"Oh, you want me to have a squash match at SummerSlam?" Bobby Lashley joked with a laugh. "And I know if he sees this, I'm not saying that. No, he is awesome. I like what he's done so far, and I like his fight style, man."

Bobby Lashley on the idea of facing Damian Preist at SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley was very complimentary of Priest, putting over what he's done since arriving on the main roster. Lashley put over his martial arts background and said he thought it would be a fun matchup.

"You know, I hate everybody when I get my hands on them when I'm in a feud, but I have to at least appreciate the things that they've done," Bobby Lashley admitted. "And since he's been here, he's been on fire and big guy, he has some good stuff. I like his fighting. I know he has a martial arts background, so that's always a fun one to get into. And I know if we did tango, I think it would be fun. We'll see...We'll see!"

