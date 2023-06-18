"You watch WWE without telling you watch WWE" - Fans react after AEW makes a huge botch with Buddy Matthews' name

Buddy Matthews was in singles action on the debut episode of AEW Collision. During his entrance, ring announcer Dasha Kuret (Gonzalez) accidentally referred to him as Buddy Murphy.

Matthews was known as "Murphy" during his time in WWE. On Collision, he faced the returning Andrade El Idolo in a one-on-one match

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the major botch and also came up with some hilarious responses. One Twitter user even suggested that Kevin Kelly didn't look sharp on commentary.

During his time in WWE, Matthews won the Cruiserweight Championship. He is also a former RAW Tag Team Champion, winning the titles with Seth Rollins, his former stablemate. He is currently in a relationship with top WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, and the duo are often spotted alongside one another despite working for separate companies.

Since signing with AEW, Matthews has been a part of The House of Black faction. The group consists of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. House of Black is also the reigning World Trios Tag Team Champions.

Several former WWE Superstars were featured on the first-ever episode of AEW Collision

The first-ever Collision episode featured numerous former WWE Superstars, including former WWE Champion CM Punk, who returned to the company after several months. Punk was absent after his off-screen issues with the trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (The Elite).

Punk teamed up with former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions, FTR, for a huge six-man tag team match. They faced the team of Jay White & Juice Robinson (Bullet Club Gold) and Samoa Joe.

In terms of returns, former WWE United States Champions Andrade El Idolo and Miro (fka Rusev) were also featured in singles action. Miro was victorious against Tony Nese upon his return to in-ring action.

Other former WWE Superstars who featured on Collision include the likes of Joe, Robinson, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho. Storm and Soho are part of The Outcasts faction alongside former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige).

