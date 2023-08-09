"You will be champion one day" - 19-year-old WWE star gets the ultimate vote of confidence from Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio offered his words of advice for a young 19-year-old WWE star during an event.

Thea Hail has come a long way in her WWE career in recent weeks. She has shown considerable improvement and has become one of the most popular women on the NXT roster.

Her rising stock earned her a shot at the NXT Women's Title in a submission match. While she walked into the match the heavy favorite due to the match type, she couldn't win the match since Andre Chase threw in the towel ending the match in the process.

Since the loss to Tiffany Stratton, Thea Hail has lost all her spirit and has seemed mad at Andre Chase. Tonight on NXT, Hail was sulking when Rey Mysterio walked up to her and told her she will be champion one day.

"Thea, I just want to say that I know what it feels like to be the ultimate underdog, and I know you've been struggling recently. But I truly can see the heart displayed inside that ring every single time you step in there. I truly believe you're going to be a champion one day. Just be patient with yourself. And believe in yourself as well."

After Rey's advice, Thea seemed to get her mojo back and should be back to her old peppy self.

What did you make of Rey Mysterio's gesture? Sound off in the comment section below.

