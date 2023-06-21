What WWE record could Thea Hail break next week? Know all about the 19-year-old star

Thea Hail made history by becoming the youngest woman in WWE to earn a title shot. Several weeks ago, the young star won a battle royal on NXT to earn the number one contender’s spot against NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The 19-year-old will engrave her name in WWE record books if she manages to beat Tiffany for the NXT Women’s Title. The record for the youngest NXT Women’s Champion currently belongs to Paige, who won at 20.

The real-life Maddie Knisley had trained in gymnastics for 11 years, winning several accolades. Before WWE, the Pittsburgh native also wrestled for various independent promotions as Nikita Knight, including on AEW Dark. She got signed to the Stamford-based promotion in March 2022 and made her in-ring debut on NXT Lvl Up the following month.

Roxanne Perez is the second youngest NXT Women's Champion. She was 21 when she ended Mandy Rose’s historic reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. Thea Hail will be looking to surpass both these records next Tuesday.

Fans can see the updated line-up for the June 27, 2023, edition of NXT below:

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Baron Corbin - Singles match for the NXT Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail - Singles match for the NXT Women's Championship

Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade - Tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James - Singles match

Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Dragon Lee - NXT Heritage Cup

Thea Hail got a pep rally from Chase U on WWE NXT

The latest edition of WWE NXT featured a Chase U segment. Duke Hudson held a pep rally for Thea ahead of her big match against Tiffany Stratton. The 19-year-old reflected on her journey up to this point. She namedropped Andre Chase and thanked Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey for teaching her about grabbling.

Tiffany Stratton showed up and said Thea’s confidence would crumble after she beats her next Tuesday on NXT. Duke Hudson interjected himself into the conversation by saying he believes in Thea. The women’s battle royal winner channeled all the confidence to take down Tiffany and trapped her in a Kimura Lock.

It is worth mentioning that Thea Hail won the battle royal by last eliminating both Cora Jade and Dana Brooke on the June 6, 2023, edition of NXT. She celebrated her big win with the Chase U Student Section in the ring.

The angle also featured a surprise appearance by the Cavinder Twins, who lifted the winner on their shoulders inside the ring.

