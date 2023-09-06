"You should win an award for last night" - 36-year-old star reacts to The Miz's RAW segment with "Invisible John Cena"

A top star says that The Miz should win an award for his RAW segment with "Invisible John Cena."

Back in the day, Cena's iconic "You can't see me" catchphrase gave rise to a hilarious meme. To this day, fans reference the amusing meme on social media whenever Cena is brought up.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Miz was involved in what will go down as a memorable segment for the ages. The segment saw The A-Lister berating and hitting a Skull Crushing Finale on an "Invisible John Cena."

Fans are aware that Pat McAfee defeated The Miz in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. McAfee opened up about the segment on his YouTube channel, and had nothing but praise for The Miz. He went as far as stating that he should win an award for the performance.

"I don't know if he's gonna be able to take you serious with what you did last night, but we will certainly relay the message. I appreciate the hell out of you, you're the man! That was... you should win an award for last night." [5:05-5:15]

The Miz holds a massive win over John Cena

Way back in 2011, The Miz kicked off a feud with John Cena, on the road to WrestleMania. At the mega event, Cena suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the then WWE Champion, courtesy of The Rock's interference. After the win, The Miz didn't get to celebrate for long, as The Great One attacked him as well.

The Miz met LA Knight at WWE Payback 2023 in a singles match, with Cena as special guest referee. In the end, LA Knight picked up a big victory over the two-time WWE Champion, and had his hand held raised, by Cena. The Miz is far from done with Knight, and would love to get back at him for what happened at Payback.

