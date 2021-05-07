"You are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career" - Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' current WWE run

As great as Roman Reigns' current run as Universal Champion is, it might be The Tribal Chief's association with Paul Heyman that has taken him to the next level in WWE.

Heyman's lengthy stint in WWE has seen him attached to several top names like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, with Reigns being the latest. All three men found tremendous success while paired with the former owner of ECW.

Earlier today, Paul Heyman sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He spoke about his alliance with Roman Reigns and how it feels to work alongside someone other than Brock Lesnar.

“For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that’s Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. “And that’s why someone, that’s why anyone and that’s why everyone should watch Roman Reigns. Every micromoment he’s in the frame, you are witnessing the pursuit of the all-time greatest career in the annals of sport, in the annals of entertainment and in the annals of sports entertainment.”

Paul Heyman describes his job in WWE

Paul Heyman would go on to talk about his job of creating hype for Roman Reigns in WWE. He also explained how The Tribal Chief differs from previous acts he's worked with over the years.

“My job is to create an enthusiasm regarding the items that I am entrusted with hyping,” Heyman said. “That has never changed. The way that I strategize, that has changed. That’s been a constant since 1987. What worked for me during the Dangerous Alliance era in WCW would not have worked for me in front of an ECW crowd.

"The rabble-rouser, cult leader, pied piper of the revolution in ECW would not have worked as Brock Lesnar’s advocate," Heyman added. "Brock Lesnar’s advocate would not have worked as the ‘voice of the voice of the voiceless,’ and none of those would have worked for the special counsel for Roman Reigns or the cohost of Talking Smack. These are all distinctly different roles, and I would be doing a disservice to people if I treated it otherwise.”

The alliance between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown has worked beautifully. But one has to wonder what might happen if Brock Lesnar returns to WWE looking for his advocate and a world title.

Are you enjoying the alliance between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns? What do you think might happen if Brock Lesnar returns to WWE in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.