"You are wrong there Dominik" - WWE Superstar's bold claim elicits reaction from Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently put forth a rather bold claim about the company. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that the claim is incorrect to the point of being laughable.
In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Dominik went on to state that the current era of the Stamford-based promotion had surpassed the Attitude Era. Considering the rich storytelling and history of the latter period, this led to some strong reactions from the veterans of the business, including Teddy Long.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that while he loved Dominik Mysterio, he could not agree to the statement and let out a chuckle.
"I love him to death. I have known him since he was a little bitty baby. No, no, you are wrong there Dominik. Come on playa," Teddy Long said. [0:44 onwards]
Another WWE veteran also commented on Dominik Mysterio's statement
Apart from Teddy Long, former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo was also very certain that the statement wasn't entirely accurate.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran said that Dominik was probably staying in character (working) when saying these words. He explained:
"My response is he's working. Like, listen, Dominik Mysterio is a young kid with a very, very bright future; there's no question about that, but he's working. Guys, come on, you cannot even compare the two shows; you can't. And here's the thing, too, with Dom, do you think that the Attitude Era could not have sold out in the same building four nights in a row? It absolutely could have!'' Russo said. [2:02 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen if Dominik will add further comments on the topic in the coming weeks.
