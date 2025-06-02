"You are wrong there Dominik" - WWE Superstar's bold claim elicits reaction from Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently put forth a rather bold claim about the company. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that the claim is incorrect to the point of being laughable.

Ad

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Dominik went on to state that the current era of the Stamford-based promotion had surpassed the Attitude Era. Considering the rich storytelling and history of the latter period, this led to some strong reactions from the veterans of the business, including Teddy Long.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that while he loved Dominik Mysterio, he could not agree to the statement and let out a chuckle.

Ad

Trending

"I love him to death. I have known him since he was a little bitty baby. No, no, you are wrong there Dominik. Come on playa," Teddy Long said. [0:44 onwards]

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Another WWE veteran also commented on Dominik Mysterio's statement

Apart from Teddy Long, former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo was also very certain that the statement wasn't entirely accurate.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran said that Dominik was probably staying in character (working) when saying these words. He explained:

"My response is he's working. Like, listen, Dominik Mysterio is a young kid with a very, very bright future; there's no question about that, but he's working. Guys, come on, you cannot even compare the two shows; you can't. And here's the thing, too, with Dom, do you think that the Attitude Era could not have sold out in the same building four nights in a row? It absolutely could have!'' Russo said. [2:02 onwards]

Ad

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if Dominik will add further comments on the topic in the coming weeks.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit the source and embed the exclusive YouTube video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More