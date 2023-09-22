"You are what's wrong with pro wrestling", "Good riddance" - Former WWE star has reacted to Dolph Ziggler's release with kayfabe shots

Dolph Ziggler has been released from WWE in addition to other talents today. The unexpected developments have garnered reactions from many stars, including James Ellsworth.

The two names did cross paths during Ellsworth's time in the company over the last decade. Interestingly, when the 38-year-old first departed the company, Ziggler took kayfabe shots at him through a post.

Ellsworth recently returned the favor with his own post, as you can see below:

Soon after his comments, James Ellsworth added a follow-up by praising Dolph Ziggler. Among other accomplishments, he mentioned that the veteran was part of the best Money in the Bank cash-in ever.

Ellsworth noted he had nothing but respect for Ziggler:

While the two men never went one-on-one, they were part of the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

Who else has WWE recently released with Dolph Ziggler?

Having been in WWE since 2004, Dolph Ziggler survived every round of talent cuts over the years until now. Another veteran, Shelton Benjamin, has departed the company in the latest cycle of releases.

Some names, like Aliyah and Elias, had not appeared on television lately. You can check out the list of stars who have been released by the company below (as of this writing):

Dolph Ziggler

Shelton Benjamin

Elias

Emma

Riddick Moss

Mustafa Ali

Rick Boogs

Aliyah

Top Dolla

The recent cuts began with Mustafa Ali confirming his status, followed by updates about the other names. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more developments, as it should be interesting to see what's in store for these stars moving forward.

