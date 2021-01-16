'Young Rock' set to air on Tuesdays starting in February

Finally, The Rock will be coming back... to Tuesday nights.

One of the highlights of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - other than the fact that there was actually a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade during a pandemic - was the appearance of one of the event's signature balloons in the image of Hollywood megastar and WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Rock - talk about an *inflated* ego, huh? HUH? OK, I'll stop.

Parade organizers didn't just put a giant fanny pack-wearing Rock-shaped balloon on the route just for fun. No, it was actually a promotion for an upcoming TV sitcom about Johnson's early life, appropriately entitled 'Young Rock'.

Young Rock gets a time slot on NBC starting in February

Earlier today, it was announced (and reported by Deadline.com) that the sitcom will air Tuesday nights on NBC, making this the first time since the 2017-18 season that the network has aired comedy programming on that night.

Starting February 16th, the show will open the 8pm Eastern time block, followed by the Keenan Thompson-starring program, cleverly entitled 'Keenan.' It will be replacing 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist', which will be going on hiatus but is expected to return, so, hang in there, all you Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist fans.

Deadline describes 'Young Rock' thusly:

"Young Rock” focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

While The Rock is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, it remains to be seen if a sitcom about his early life will draw as many viewers. Will you be tuning in to 'Young Rock' next month?