The Rock to star in an NBC Comedy about his life titled "Young Rock"

The Rock not-so-little (Pic Source: The Ellen Show)

It was recently announced that The Rock will be starring in a new show, inspired by his life entitled Young Rock. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show will be co-written by former Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan and her longtime collaborator Jeff Chiang.

The Rock is no stranger to television. He recently finished up his HBO show Ballers which ran for five seasons and his reality-competition show The Titan Games, which he also hosts has been renewed for a second season by NBC.

It's unclear how Dwayne Johnson will feature in the show or which character he will be playing. It should be noted that he did play his own father on an episode of That 70s show back in 1999. In his only speaking scene, he proudly proclaims to Red and Eric Foreman that his son will become the most electrifying man in sports entertainment.

The Rock also shared the news on Twitter where he said that the show will be focusing on his "formative years" as he had several big personalities like Andre The Giant and Muhammad Ali in and out of his life as well as his troubled youth getting in trouble with the police.

My formative years, also known as my “Forrest Gump” years were wildly unbelievable, yet incredibly all true. 🤦🏽‍♂️

Ladies & gents, we bring you our exciting new comedy series, “YOUNG ROCK”. @NBC@SevenBucksProd #FierceBabyProductions pic.twitter.com/1AN8AJ8BnU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2020

When most fans think about The Rock, it's very true that he ran in several personalities who were larger than life and his upbringing was unique compared to other families at the time. The show will most likely air in the 2020-21 broadcast season.