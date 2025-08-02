  • home icon
  • Young WWE star suddenly takes shot at Hall of Famer Booker T

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 02, 2025 03:00 GMT
Booker T
Booker T is a WWE Hall of Famer (Source: WWE.com)

A young WWE star is part of a show with a couple of legends. He has now taken shots at Booker T.

Season 2 of WWE LFG kicked off recently, and BJ Ray is wasting no time in making headlines. BJ Ray was also part of season one, and he proved to be quite a controversial star. He quickly got on Bully Ray's bad side. Even The Undertaker took issue with BJ Ray due to his attitude.

Despite this, the young prospect was brought back for season two of the show, where he is part of team Bubba Ray Dudley again. However, it seems like his attitude from last season hasn't changed either.

Tonight, BJ Ray posted a picture of the WWE Hall of Famer offering some advice during a training session. Instead of soaking in the valuable advice, the young prospect decided to take a shot at Booker by saying that he didn't understand a word Booker T was saying.

"Didn’t understand a f***** word Book said lmao."

Check out his tweet below:

Booker T says D-Von Dudley can't wrestle anymore

At TNA Slammiversary, Bully Ray showed up after The Hardy Boyz won the TNA Tag Team Championships. Bully challenged them to one last tag team match at TNA Bound for Glory on October 12. This came out of left field for many fans since D-Von Dudley hasn't wrestled since last year due to health issues.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that D-Von wouldn't be able to compete in the ring since he had a stroke recently.

“Let me tell you something, it’s not possible. D-Von, damn it, he just had a heart attack or a stroke not too long ago. He can’t work anymore. He’s done. He’s finished.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

It will be interesting to see if BJ Ray is going to continue with the same attitude he had last season. It also remains to be seen if Booker T will address Ray's comments on WWE LFG in the coming days.

