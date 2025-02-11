"Your Bloodline story is already taking a major hit" - Ex-WWE employee exposes major Roman Reigns booking flaw (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed Roman Reigns' overall impact on The Bloodline. The star created and led the faction, and has since gone through several chapters with it.

The Tribal Chief used The Bloodline as a means to keep himself on top of the company on the "Island of Relevancy." However, things changed following WrestleMania 40 after Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes. Solo Sikoa assumed control of the faction, added new members, and proclaimed himself the new Tribal Chief. The OTC was finally able to regain the Ula Fala after defeating Solo in Tribal Combat on the January 6 edition of RAW.

Trending

During the latest Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo claimed that The Bloodline story was doomed after Roman Reigns left. He felt the likes of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu were the B-Team compared to their predecessors in the faction.

"Bro, it was the whole Bloodline. It was Tonga and the other dudes compared to Roman. From the beginning, they were the B-Team. They were the B-Team from day one. So your Bloodline story is already taking a major hit." [From 38:44 onwards]

Solo Sikoa is still not out of the title picture. This past week on SmackDown, he returned to attack Cody Rhodes at the end of the show.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the buildup to WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback