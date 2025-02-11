  • home icon
"Your Bloodline story is already taking a major hit" - Ex-WWE employee exposes major Roman Reigns booking flaw (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 11, 2025 13:47 GMT
Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa on the January 6 episode of RAW [Image: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa on the January 6 episode of RAW [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed Roman Reigns' overall impact on The Bloodline. The star created and led the faction, and has since gone through several chapters with it.

The Tribal Chief used The Bloodline as a means to keep himself on top of the company on the "Island of Relevancy." However, things changed following WrestleMania 40 after Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes. Solo Sikoa assumed control of the faction, added new members, and proclaimed himself the new Tribal Chief. The OTC was finally able to regain the Ula Fala after defeating Solo in Tribal Combat on the January 6 edition of RAW.

During the latest Legion of RAW episode, Vince Russo claimed that The Bloodline story was doomed after Roman Reigns left. He felt the likes of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu were the B-Team compared to their predecessors in the faction.

"Bro, it was the whole Bloodline. It was Tonga and the other dudes compared to Roman. From the beginning, they were the B-Team. They were the B-Team from day one. So your Bloodline story is already taking a major hit." [From 38:44 onwards]
Solo Sikoa is still not out of the title picture. This past week on SmackDown, he returned to attack Cody Rhodes at the end of the show.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the buildup to WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

