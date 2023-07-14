"Your neck can't handle it" - Seth Rollins opens up on being part of "brutal" WWE incident 

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke about a finishing maneuver of which he hated being at the receiving end.

Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions. Since then, he has defended the title several times against the likes of Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor, staying true to his promise of being a fighting champion.

This week on the Out of Character podcast, Rollins spoke about the most brutal finisher that he's taken. He recalled that Kevin Owens' Pop-up Powerbomb was a difficult move since he had no control. He claimed the whiplash effect on the head and neck was painful.

"I'm trying to think of anyone that's just brutal. One of the worst ones, and I'm really happy that he adopted a new finishing move, is Kevin Owens' Pop-up Powerbomb. There is nothing you can do. There's too much velocity, you're up too high, you come down too fast. I don't care if you've got a neck of steel, even if you're Otis and you don't have a neck. You are gonna bunk your head on that sucker. There's no ifs, ands or buts about it. Just you're gone. Your neck can't handle it. That one's not very fun," Rollins claimed. [From 51:26 - 52:07]

Seth Rollins spoke about the moves he hates taking

During the same conversation, Seth Rollins also spoke about not being open to taking any moves that involved him falling from great heights.

He explained that he was at a point in his career where his body could not take brutal bumps.

"The older I get, anytime I'm high up and I fall on my back, that's not a good one," Seth continued. "Right now, I'm in my 'I don't wanna fall down from great heights' mode. So anything that puts those things together, falling down from great heights, I'm against it." [From 52:09 - 52:35]

Rollins clarified that he was okay with punches, kicks, and chops inside the ring. He just isn't comfortable with taking big bumps and falling on his back.

