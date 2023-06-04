"Your new Tribal Chief" - WWE Universe believes another major betrayal will take place within The Bloodline

The Bloodline made headlines on the latest episode of SmackDown following the events of Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration. The stable is now torn apart, as Jimmy Uso was taken out by Solo Sikoa. However, fans believe another major betrayal will take place once The Enforcer turns on Roman Reigns along with Paul Heyman.

Last year, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and immediately aligned with The Bloodline. The young star assisted Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. The Enforcer has been loyal to The Tribal Chief ever since he joined the stable and acknowledged him after the event.

After last night, fans believe it's only a matter of time before The Enforcer steps out of The Tribal Chief's shadow, but he won't be doing it alone. The WWE Universe believes Paul Heyman will also leave Roman Reigns' side in order for Solo Sikoa to get his own push.

Eric Downey @EDowneyOfficial

The Samoan Brock Lesnar @WWESoloSikoa I was thinking that you’d look great having @HeymanHustle at your sideThe Samoan Brock Lesnar @WWESoloSikoa I was thinking that you’d look great having @HeymanHustle at your side 👀The Samoan Brock Lesnar

Gojo Stan @gojomylife @WWESoloSikoa Once Heyman sees that Roman Reigns is losing his sanity over his family and title, he will immediately turn on him with Solo. Your new Tribal Chief @WWESoloSikoa Once Heyman sees that Roman Reigns is losing his sanity over his family and title, he will immediately turn on him with Solo. Your new Tribal Chief 🔥

A fan theory also suggests that Roman Reigns will be left with no family and no title by the end of his story with The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa could become the next big star in the company with the help of Paul Heyman.

Solo Sikoa chose to align with The Tribal Chief instead of The Usos on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa began to distance themselves from The Usos after Jimmy and Jey Uso failed to end the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens problem. The two went on to lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Owens and Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

Following the defeat, The Usos tried to fix things by getting a rematch. Unfortunately, the two failed to regain the titles and embarrassed The Bloodline even more in the process. It was then revealed that Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns would face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the title at Night of Champions 2023.

During the event, Jimmy Uso did the unthinkable and superkicked The Tribal Chief and cost them the titles. Last night, The Usos came out and interrupted Roman Reigns during his celebration. Instead of accepting Jimmy back into The Bloodline, Reigns said no.

However, Solo Sikoa put the final nail in The Bloodline's coffin when he hit Jimmy Uso with a Samoan Spike and walked out with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. It will be interesting to how the four will resolve their issues leading up to Money in the Bank 2023.

Do you think Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman will turn on Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

