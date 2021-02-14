"Your next Universal Champion" - Paul Heyman receives stern warning on WWE Talking Smack

The latest episode of WWE Network show Talking Smack ended with Cesaro cutting a passionate promo about his WWE Universal Championship credentials.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar will compete in an Elimination Chamber match next week against Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn. The winner will go on to challenge for Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship later in the night.

Addressing Paul Heyman and the WWE Universe, Cesaro said everybody knows he has the ability to beat Roman Reigns. He then turned to Heyman and declared that he will be the next holder of the Universal Championship.

“Every single person at home sitting in the, as we call it, Cesaro Section knows it and has ever known it. I appreciate you, I appreciate what you believe in, and that’s why I fight every single day, and I love it. Love, Paul, because I love wrestling. Love will always succeed. Your next Universal Champion, Cesaro, out.”

What an eventful night... One step closer! pic.twitter.com/ndjJ4fe1aW — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 13, 2021

Heyman and Talking Smack host Kayla Braxton remained silent as Cesaro left the set and the show went off the air.

Cesaro’s recent WWE victories

Cesaro spoke directly to the camera on WWE Talking Smack

Cesaro and his tag team partner, Shinsuke Nakamura, have both become babyfaces over the last month. The Swiss Cyborg has defeated Daniel Bryan twice in recent weeks on WWE SmackDown, while he also picked up a win over Dolph Ziggler.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Cesaro and Daniel Bryan defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. As a result of the victory, the two men qualified for next week’s Elimination Chamber match.

