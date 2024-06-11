"Your wife, though!" - WWE star makes a confession about AJ Lee in a message to CM Punk

As he recovers from an injury, CM Punk continues to be active on social media, where the WWE star recently compared himself to Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion responded to The Second City Saint with a cheeky response, even mentioning AJ Lee.

CM Punk experienced an emotional return to a WWE ring at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he was among the final two survivors before Cody Rhodes pulled off back-to-back victories.

Unfortunately, The Straight Edge Superstar tore his tricep during the match and has since been on the shelf. He has also appeared on TV sporadically to build his feud with Drew McIntyre.

The Second City Saint has also been working hard in the gym during his hiatus from in-ring action. In an Instagram post, he showed off his biceps, sporting a Jade Cargill shirt, and even wrote that he wished to be as jacked as Jade Cargill and AJ Lee.

Trending

Cargill commented on the post and admitted she was honored by CM Punk's praise. The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion then proceeded to confess her love for AJ Lee, claiming she wanted a waist similar to Punk's wife:

"I am so honored! Your wife, though, 😍😍 @theajmendez; I'll take her waist, please!" she wrote.

Jade Cargill commented on CM Punk's IG post.

Wrestling legend predicts a WWE heel turn for Jade Cargill

The creative team took its time in introducing her, but Jade Cargill has seamlessly settled down in new surroundings and has gotten the crowd on her side, thanks to her alliance with Bianca Belair.

Belair and Cargill have been dominant as the Women's Tag Team Champions, and considering the company's track record, every fan expects them to split, leading to a heated feud between the two superstars.

During the recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell predicted the tag team would break up within the next eight to nine months.

Mantell also felt WWE would pull the trigger on a heel turn for Jade Cargill, as she was more suited for the role against a proven babyface like Bianca Belair. The program will undoubtedly end in a high-profile match on a big PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback