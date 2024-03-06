Zack Ryder aka Matt Cardona makes interesting claim about his final WWE match

WWE released Matt Cardona on April 15, 2020, to end his 15-year tenure with the company. The veteran grappler has been busy since, and now he's just made interesting comments about his final bout for his ex-employer.

The former Zack Ryder signed his WWE developmental contract in February 2006 and remained with the company for 15 years until he was let go. He held the RAW Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental and United States Titles.

The Indy God worked his final WWE match on the March 9, 2020, episode of RAW. Bobby Lashley defeated him in 1 minute and 20 seconds. Following a weekend where the legendary Sting had his final match, Cardona took to X today and commented on his last match in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Da*n… I wonder why Zack Ryder’s last match didn’t get much attention. [loudly crying face emoji]," he wrote.

Cardona has found major success in recent years. The self-proclaimed Deathmatch King has won multiple indie titles, including the GCW World Championship, Impact Digital Media Championship, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and an unrecognized version of the ECW World Championship.

Bobby Lashley wants to wrestle a WWE Legend

Bobby Lashley is a veteran WWE Superstar who made his developmental debut in January 2005 at an OVW event.

The All Mighty left the company in February 2008, found success in wrestling and MMA worldwide, then returned in 2018. Lashley has dominated since then, but his early matches are still discussed.

Lashley and Batista worked several singles and multi-man matches from November 2005 to 2006. Their only singles bout ended in a no-contest on October 3, 2006, during SmackDown. The Destroyer previously appeared on the PERFORM podcast and talked about having another feud with The Animal.

"Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that," Lashley said.

Lashley and Batista teamed up the last time they worked together. On the November 14, 2006, episode of SmackDown from the UK, two heavyweights defeated Finlay and King Booker in a nearly 17-minute main event.

