Zack Ryder finally reveals more about his future after leaving WWE

Zack Ryder may have finally found a new destination in his post-WWE career.

Zack Ryder could easily become one of the top stars as a part of Impact Wrestling.

While he may not be the most popular wrestling figure at the moment, there was a time that Zack Ryder built up the hype for himself from the ground up in WWE, behind the scenes, until the fans loved him so much and wanted to see him so much, that the company was finally forced to push him at the highest levels. Unfortunately, his big runs in the company would never last too long and while he would win the WWE Tag Team Championships, the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE United States Championship during his various runs with the company, Zack Ryder's runs were never consistent.

Now, following his release from WWE, it appears that Zack Ryder might finally have a destination where he will be heading following his time in the company as it appears that he could be heading to Impact Wrestling and that too with an old title that he had made famous.

The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2020

Zack Ryder could go to Impact Wrestling after WWE

Zack Ryder was among the WWE Superstars who were released from the company this April as a part of their cost-cutting program amidst the pandemic. Zack Ryder had been a part of the company for more than ten years and was never really pushed consistently throughout that time. Now, with his time in WWE behind him, Zack Ryder has the freedom to explore his options elsewhere and this could see him end up in a number of places.

While it appeared that post-WWE release he was interested in AEW, now, if his latest Instagram post is anything to go by, he has found a new possible destination for himself.

Zack Ryder shared an Instagram post where he gave the caption, 'July 18, 2020'. This seems to indicate that he is interested in heading over to Impact Wrestling, who are hosting Slammiversary this year on 18th July 2020. On top of that, he was posing with the Internet title, which may be indications of things to come.

Already, there are reports of other WWE Superstars also looking to join Impact Wrestling, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson apparently signed to a deal, and EC3 recently hinting at it. Now, Zack Ryder could be the latest of the released Superstars to be heading over to the company.