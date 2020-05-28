Cody is the first-ever TNT Champion (Credit: AEW)

At AEW Double Or Nothing, Cody defeated Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT title tournament to become the first-ever TNT Champion. On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody gave a heartfelt promo and stated that he can outwork anyone, adding that he will be ready to defend the belt every single week.

Cody further said that as long as he is the TNT Champion, it will be an open challenge to anyone out there.

Moments after the promo was delivered, former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder took to Twitter and reacted to Cody's words. Ryder's tweet hinted that he could be interested in answering the open challenge. Check it out below:

Open challenge.........👀 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 28, 2020

Cody and Zack Ryder are close from their time in WWE

Ryder was released from WWE alongside a string of several other WWE Superstars a short while ago to cut costs amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

He was with WWE for more than a decade and was one of the most beloved babyfaces on the main roster at one point in time. Ryder's greatest accomplishment came at WrestleMania 32, where he won a multi-man ladder match to win the Intercontinental title. Ryder also had a brief stint with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which saw him and Curt Hawkins acting as Edge's lackeys.

Back in 2011, Ryder launched his YouTube channel named "Z! True Long Island Story", which became a huge hit among the fans and was instrumental in WWE giving him a short-lived push.

Soon after Ryder's release, Cody had posted a picture of him, which featured the WrestleMania moment. Cody later hinted that he can't sign all of his friends to AEW. Only time will tell if we see these two best friends square off in an AEW ring somewhere down the line.