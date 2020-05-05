Vince McMahon

There have been many stories about how Vince McMahon expects Superstars to show that they belong in WWE by challenging him and showing that they have it in them to be a mega star.

One Superstar who perhaps did not capitalise on the opportunity and chances that he had was recently released Superstar Zack Ryder. Ryder got over with the fans organically thanks to his YouTube channel, and was a pioneer of sorts with the way he used social media.

Ryder spoke about the time when the fans "rewarded" him for the hard work that he put in, and spoke about what he should have done differently in WWE.

"I’m not going to lie, I saw when I was doing the YouTube show in 2011, I saw my hard work getting rewarded and I was rewarded by the fans, right? They would bring my signs or chant my name at shows I wasn’t even at or buy my merch, and it kind of forced WWE to use me. So, I loved getting my hard work rewarded by the fans, and then, I was continuing the YouTube show, and instead of seeing everything go up, it was going down and down fast."

"I should have knocked on the door and asked Vince McMahon straight-up ‘What’s going on? What can I do to change what’s going on?’, but I didn’t. So, I can only blame myself because I don’t know what was said behind those doors. If I presented myself and asked maybe I would know." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Zack Ryder's relief at being released by WWE

In the same interview, Ryder also revealed why he was relieved to have been released by WWE last month. The former Intercontinental Champion had been in WWE for almost 15 years, signing with them way back in 2006.

He had a decent mid-card career, but Ryder could have had a bigger career had he and WWE taken advantage of the huge following he had when he was the "Internet Champion".